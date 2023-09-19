Following an uneventful summer transfer session, the Juventus squad hardly changed from last season. Yet, several players are taking their game up a notch this term. This element has been making all the difference at the start of the campaign.

One of those players is Manuel Locatelli. The 25-year-old has been a regular starter since joining the club in 2021.

Nevertheless, the Italian international is finally starting to cement himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in Serie A.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna are looking to reward Locatelli by offering him a new contract.

The midfielder’s current deal runs until 2026. Thus, the management wants to push the deadline by another year.

As the source reveals, the Bianconeri have been contemplating this renewal since activating the player’s buy clause in February.

The report also explains how the former Sassuolo man has now established himself as a leader in the dressing room despite his relatively young age.

Locatelli started his career as a Milan youth product. Ironically, he made a name for himself by scoring a scorcher against Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon in 2016.

In 2018, he made the switch to Sassuolo where he sharpened his weapons under the guidance of current Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

After winning the Euro 2020 with the Italian national team in 2021, he signed for Juventus on a two-year loan deal with the obligation to buy.