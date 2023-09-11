While he may not be the biggest household name in Italian football, Federico Gatti is proving to be a great servant to the cause at Juventus.

The 25-year-old joined the club last season following a superb Serie B campaign at Frosinone. He earned the award for the best player in Italy’s second tier.

Slowly but surely, the defender is cementing himself as a starter in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation, proving to be a constant upgrade on Alex Sandro.

The Italian also earned the respect and esteem of his teammates and Bianconeri supporters alike.

The player’s exploits haven’t gone unnoticed, as the club’s brass is now looking to show its appreciation by offering him a new deal.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus will reward Gatti by offering him a new contract with a slight increase in wages.

The management will also be looking to push back the deadline by an additional year. The player’s current deal expires in 2027. Thus, the report expects the new contract to run until 2028.

Juve FC say

At the age of 25, Gatti still has major room for improvement. The defender only has the experience of a single year at the top flight under his belt. Thus, we’re talking about a player who’s still relatively new to the big stage.

But whatever he lacks in pedigree, he’s certainly making up for it with sheer tenacity and determination. These attributes are particularly appreciated at Continassa, so we can expect Gatti to linger in Turin for years to come.