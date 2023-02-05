Amidst the current dire situation, several Juventus stars are ought to leave Turin by the end of the season. But on the other hand, a band of players are eager to pledge their loyalty to the Old Lady in her darkest hour, and it appears that the management is ready to reward them with new contracts.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Danilo and Manuel Locatelli will both sign new deals until 2026.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 on the back of a controversial swap deal that saw Cancelo signing for Manchester City. His current contract expires in 2024.

As for the Italian, he completed a two-year loan switch from Sassuolo to Juventus in 2021, but the Bianconeri will surely exercise their buy option and maintain his services on a permanent basis.

In recent months, both players have displayed leadership signs. Danilo has usurped Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro to become the club’s vice-captain, while Locatelli has been an instrumental player in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme.

Juve FC say

Perhaps Danilo isn’t a world class defender, and Locatelli still has a long marge of improvement, but their determination and devotion to the cause is unquestionable.

Willingly or not, Juventus will have to resort to youngsters in their rebuild project, but it’s also essential to maintain experienced players who can guide the way for their younger teammates.