Juventus ready to sell Dybala after one last try for contract renewal

Tuttosport via Football Italia says that Juventus is readying a new contract offer for Paulo Dybala, however, they will sell him if he rejects it.

The attacker has been one of Juve’s most important players since he joined the club in 2015, but this season has been a tough one for him.

He has struggled to replicate his form of the previous seasons and his contract situation isn’t helping matters.

Both the player and the club want to continue their relationship, but they have been unable to reach an agreement over his extension.

The report says that the Bianconeri has offered him a 10m euros per season contract extension since last month.

He wants more, and the club intends to add only a bonus of 2m euros to their offer, and that will bring him to the same wage as Matthijs de Ligt.

This is the best they can offer him at the moment. With his deal running out at the end of next season, they will be forced to cash in on him if he doesn’t accept their latest offer.

Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun is set to sit down with Fabio Paratici soon to get the deal sorted, but the attacker will be offloaded if he doesn’t agree to a new contract before this season ends.