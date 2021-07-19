Juventus ready to sell two players to give more chances to Dragusin

This could be the last summer that Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral spend as players of Juventus with both defenders now tipped to leave the club.

Juve is rebuilding their squad and Massimiliano Allegri is ready to sacrifice players who he thinks cannot cut it in his squad.

Rugani has struggled for relevance at the Allianz Stadium and he spent the last campaign on loan at Rennes and Cagliari.

Juve could finally sell him as they look to promote one of their budding youngsters.

La Repubblica via Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri is considering offloading him and Demiral so that they can make room for Radu Dragusin to feature more in their first team.

Andrea Pirlo promoted Dragusin to their first-team squad last season.

He was supposed to be out of contract this summer and would have joined one of several clubs looking to sign him.

However, the Bianconeri convinced him to sign a new deal because they have plans for him.

He played a few matches last season and the next campaign is set to become an important one in his development.

Demiral and Rugani have failed to take their chances so far and they might have to build a career for themselves at another club.