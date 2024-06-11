Juventus continues to push to sign Douglas Luiz this summer and is prepared to send one of their players the other way.

The Brazilian midfielder is one of the best in his position in the Premier League and is being followed by some of the top European clubs.

Juventus now considers him an important target and has held talks with Aston Villa about signing him.

The Villans are open to losing him if a good offer comes in, but Juve is not financially prepared to offer a huge fee for his signature.

The Bianconeri are now looking to add him to their squad by including some of their players in the deal.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri are open to including Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling-Junior, or Moise Kean in their bid.

Villa can pick any of these players, and Juventus will add some funds to their offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Luiz has been in fine form, and if we include him in our squad, he should make our team even stronger.

We are a much bigger institution than Villa, but we may not be able to offer the same salary as the Premier League club.