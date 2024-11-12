Manchester United are reportedly willing to let Joshua Zirkzee leave on loan in January, opening the door for a potential move to Juventus.

The 23-year-old was one of the best players in Serie A last season, spearheading Bologna’s charge towards a historic Champions League qualification. So when Thiago Motta signed for the Bianconeri, some expected his pupil to follow suit, but the move never materialized. Instead, the Red Devils won the race, splashing 45 million euros for the Dutchman’s services.

Nevertheless, the striker has thus far failed to live up to the expectations. He only managed to score a single goal in 17 appearances across all competitions since the start of the season.

And while his compatriot Erik ten Hag has now been replaced by Ruben Amorim, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) doesn’t expect drastic changes on Zirkzee’s front. In other words, the Turin-based newspaper believes the Netherlands international will remain on the outside looking in.

Therefore, the Premier League giants are reportedly open to sending the struggling forward out on loan in January. As the source explains, this is music to the ears of Juventus and Motta who would ecstatically welcome his former Bologna man with open arms.

The Bianconeri are also in dire need of a new striker, as Dusan Vlahovic has been playing non-stop since the start of the season. The Serbian has started all 16 of the club’s competitive fixtures this term, as Arkadiusz Milik has been out with a knee injury since June, while Moise Kean was sold to Fiorentina and is now flourishing in Florence.

Hence, the Serie A giants could use a new attacker, especially an unconventional striker like Zirkzee who can either replace Vlahovic or play behind him if required. So it remains to be seen how this story will develop over the course of the next few weeks.