When Juventus signed Kenan Yildiz on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, many had envisioned a bright future for the teenager, but few had expected him to make his breakthrough with the seniors this swiftly.

But after spending a single campaign between the club’s Primavera ranks and the Next Gen squad, the 18-year-old is already a member of Max Allegri’s first team.

The young striker has been making appearances in Serie A since the start of the season, albeit as a second-half substitute.

Moreover, the youngster has now earned his full debut with the senior Turkish national team. He marked the occasion by scoring a brilliant goal in the friendly against Germany, thus fueling the aura surrounding him.

Hence, the player’s emergence onto the scene surely didn’t go unnoticed, especially not in his home country.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, several Turkish clubs will present offers for Yildiz as early as January.

Fenerbahce already attempted to sign the second striker last summer, as the source recalls.

Nevertheless, Juventus have no intention of depriving themselves of the Turkiye international.

Allegri reportedly insists on maintaining the services of the youngster, as he expects to grant him increased playing as the season progresses.

The source also believes that Yildiz might have a role to play in this Sunday’s Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter.

The German native developed within the ranks of Bayern Munich from the tender age of seven, but decided to embark on an Italian adventure last year.

Last August, Yildiz inked a new Juventus contract, pushing back the deadline until 2027.