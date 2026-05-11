Juventus might be struggling to find an agreement with Dusan Vlahovic and his entourage on a new contract, but they still have an ace up their sleeve.

The Serbian’s current deal will expire on June 30, so where he will play next season is anyone’s guess at this stage.

The former Fiorentina star has been linked with various top suitors, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Milan, but the only club he’s openly negotiating with at the moment is Juventus.

Juventus to schedule a new meeting with Dusan Vlahovic

Over the past few months, Juventus and Vlahovic decided to launch a new round of negotiations. The player’s father, Milos Vlahovic, has practically taken over from his agent, Darko Ristic, who has been gradually cast aside.

Vlahovic Sr. is seemingly pushing for his son to extend his time in Turin, much to Luciano Spalletti’s delight.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the parties haven’t been able to strike a deal after their first five meetings.

The pink newspaper reveals that the Bianconeri aren’t willing to go beyond their self-imposed salary cap, so they’re offering the striker a yearly net salary of €7 million, similar to Kenan Yildiz, but without any extravagant commissions, bonuses or signing-on fees.

And while the Turkish star penned a long-term deal valid until 2031, Vlahovic is only being offered a short-term contract, pushing back the deadline to 2027 or 2028.

Can John Elkann convince Vlahovic to sign a new contract?

Despite failing to reach an accord after several attempts, GdS still expects the Juventus officials to invite Milos Vlahovic to another meeting in the coming days.

Moreover, the source believes the Serie A giants are so determined to close the deal that they could also involve club patron, John Elkann, who was also influential in Yildiz’s contract talks.

The Juventus majority owner has become a strong ally for Spalletti. And since the head coach is desperate to keep the Serbian striker in Turin, Elkann could intervene on his behalf and use his sway to convince the player to sign a contract renewal.

An intervention from the Exor CEO is quite plausible at this stage, given how he’s been more involved in the club’s affairs in recent months.

On Saturday, Elkann promised to build a strong Juventus squad, and if keeping Vlahovic is deemed a step in the right direction, he should be willing to play a part in the negotiations.

The Serbian international has recently returned from a long layoff, reclaiming his prominent role in the lineup by scoring in back-to-back Serie A contests against Hellas Verona and Lecce.