Federico Chiesa is ever closer to returning to competitive action for Juventus after resuming training.

The attacker has been out of action since the start of this year when he ruptured his ACL in a game against AS Roma.

Juve has avoided the temptation to rush him back to competitive action because they want him to return in the best possible shape.

Chiesa has been eager to resume standard service and the club organised a friendly for him at the weekend.

He also has been playing with the club’s youth team to keep building his fitness. A report on Football Italia reveals he is now ready to return to the pitch for the club.

According to the report, he might not be involved in their league game this weekend, but Chiesa could get a few minutes in the next Champions League game against PSG.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of our key players over the last few seasons and we have certainly missed his influence in different matches.

His return hands us a major boost and could reignite our bid to win Serie A this season.

The Azzurri star has proven over time that he is a player we can trust, so his return will definitely improve our fortunes, but we must not rush him.