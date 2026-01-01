Juventus are reportedly monitoring young Real Madrid attacker Gonzalo Garcia, who they consider a suitable profile to replace Kenan Yildiz when needed.

The Turkish star has cemented himself as the ultimate attraction at the Allianz Stadium. He is already considered irreplaceable in Luciano Spalletti’s lineup.

However, the manager could do with another attacker who can fill in for the 20-year-old when the latter is absent or needs some rest.

Juventus interested in Real Madrid youngster Gonzalo Garcia

While Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova are vying for a spot on the right side of the attacking trident, Yildiz doesn’t have a natural replacement in the squad.

Therefore, Italian journalist Manuele Baiocchini claims that Juventus are keeping tabs on Garcia, who could be suitable for the role.

“As an alternative (for Yildiz), to give him some breathing space, there’s Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid,” said the transfer market expert during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve).

“He’s a name Juventus is considering. But at the moment, Real Madrid aren’t open to selling the player.”

Gonzalo Garcia (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be able to convince Los Merengues to part ways with the young Spaniard.

A closer look at Gonzalo Garcia

Garcia is a youth product of Real Madrid, who went through every age group before earning a promotion to Xabi Alonso’s first team last summer.

The 21-year-old made 17 appearances this season, mostly coming off the bench, as finding space in Real’s star-studded squad remains a daunting task for a young up-and-comer. The Madrid native has yet to score a goal this term, but he contributed with an assist.

The Spain U21 international is originally a centre-forward, but he has enough skills to play almost anywhere in the final third.