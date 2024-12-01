Juventus are reportedly tracking Bologna centre-back Sam Beukema, but could face strong competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Dutchman started his career at Go Eagles and then had stints at FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar before signing for Bologna in the summer of 2023 for a transfer fee worth around 8 million euros.

The 26-year-old almost immediately carved himself a regular spot in Thiago Motta’s backline, forming a solid partnership with current Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori. This duo played an instrumental role in the club’s historic campaign which culminated with a remarkable qualification for the Champions League.

But while Beukema stayed at the Renato Dall’Ara last summer, he’s still likely to leave sooner or later, especially amidst the growing interest in his services.

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are still following the former Alkmaar defender.

The Bianconeri are looking to add a new centre-back to their ranks in January following Gleison Bremer’s ACL injury, and reuniting Motta with his old Bologna pupil could be one the proposed plans.

Nevertheless, signing Beukema won’t be an easy mission. As the source explains, the player has also attracted the interest of Real Madrid who are also suffering an injury crisis at the back.

However, the Dutchman might end up in the other half of the Spanish capital, as Atletico Madrid are also named among his admirers. Finally, the report mentions interest from reigning Italian champions Inter.

As the source explains, Juventus might have an important ace up their sleeve in the form of Motta. The Italian Brazilian’s presence could convince Beukema to make the jump to Turin. However, it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be able to strike a deal with Bologna who raised walls when the Old Lady was trying to recruit Calafiori last summer.