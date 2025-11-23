Juventus and Real Madrid are reportedly battling for the services of young Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt.

The Bianconeri are in dire need of midfield reinforcement, as the lack of quality and depth in this department has already been exposed since the start of the season.

But while the club has been linked with several finished articles, the likes of Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, another Danish name has now surfaced on the scene, but this one is still making his first steps on the big stage.

Juventus join the race for Victor Froholdt

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have now entered the race for Froholdt, who has already attracted a host of suitors among the European elite.

The source mentions competition from Real Madrid, Napoli, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, and perhaps others.

Victor Froholdt (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The report claims Juventus could have an advantage thanks to their excellent relationships with Porto. In fact, the Serie A giants and the Dragao completed three permanent transfers together last summer. Francisco Conceicao and Joao Mario made the move to Turin, with Alberto Costa heading in the opposite direction.

A closer look at Froholdt’s career path

Froholdt began his career at FC Copenhagen. He worked his way up the ranks to become a first-team member in the summer of 2024.

Last summer, Porto acquired his services for €20 million, and tied him down to a contract valid until June 2030.

The 19-year-old has already cemented himself as a regular starter for the Portuguese giants. He has far made 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

The teenager is also carving himself a prominent role with Denmark, despite the tough competition for places. He has already earned eight senior caps, and has one international goal to his name.

Froholdt is an energetic player who primarily operates as a box-to-box midfielder, but he could also fill in various other roles, including a right winger.