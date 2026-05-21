Juventus have no desire to keep Teun Koopmeiners among their ranks beyond the current campaign, but finding him a new home remains a daunting task.

The Bianconeri spent nine months chasing the Dutchman before signing him in August 2024, following gruelling negotiations with Atalanta, who refused to lower their €60 million asking price.

However, the 28-year-old hasn’t been able to replicate the inspiring performances he produced in Bergamo at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus gave up on Teun Koopmeiners

Since his arrival at Juventus, Koopmeiners has played under three different managers, who have fielded him in various playing roles and formations.

However, the results have been almost identical, with the player’s exploits being too few and far between.

Therefore, the Serie A giants have made up their mind, and they’ll be hoping to part ways with the Netherlands international this summer.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri aren’t optimistic about securing a permanent sale.

As the source explains, the Juventus directors fear they have another Arthur Melo case on their hands.

The Brazilian was famously bought from Barcelona in 2020 for a reported €80 million in a controversial swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic, and the club hasn’t been able to take him off the books ever since due to his high book value and lucrative salary.

Juventus willing to accept loan offers

The Roman newspaper estimates Koopmeiners’ book value to be around €33 million. Therefore, Juventus cannot sell him for a lower figure without registering a capital loss. Moreover, he currently earns just over €5 million per year.

These figures are likely to repel potential buyers, so the Bianconeri realise they could go down the Arthur road. In other words, the club could be forced to accept loan offers with an option to buy and simply hope for the best.

The same applies to Douglas Luiz, who has already been loaned out to two different Premier League clubs this season.

Nevertheless, the source mentions one potential escape route for Juventus in the shape of Galatasaray, who expressed their interest in Koopmeiners, and have the financial means to pull off a permanent transfer.

Interestingly, the Dutchman bagged a brace when the two sides met in Istanbul earlier this year, but the first leg ended in a resounding 5-2 victory for the Turkish giants. Juventus pulled off a remarkable comeback in the second leg, but they were still eliminated from the Champions League after conceding twice in extra time.