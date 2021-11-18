Juventus really needs this position strengthened claims pundit

Juventus has been struggling to score goals in this campaign and journalist Xavier Jacobelli says they need an attacker more than any other position.

The Bianconeri has arguably the strongest squad in Serie A, but they have underperformed in this campaign and are far away from the top of the league table.

There has been a lot of criticism of the club’s midfield and this has seen them become linked with a move for the likes of Paul Pogba and Denis Zakaria.

However, the likes of Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata haven’t been scoring enough goals in Turin.

The Bianconeri sold Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and his goals are obviously missing from this Juve team.

Jacobelli says Juve needs a striker that can score enough goals and tips them to move for Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

He tells Radio Bianconera, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “The most pressing problem is to find an attacker who guarantees not the same booty, but at least in part. Morata could return regenerated from Spain, then in January he will attack Vlahovic. He certainly needs a player with these characteristics, more than a midfielder. Let’s see how suffocating Juventus’ manoeuvre is.”

Juve FC Says

Most Bianconeri fans expected the club to suffer from the loss of Ronaldo, but when you have Paulo Dybala and Morata on your squad list, you should score more goals than what Juve has scored in this campaign.

We can keep making excuses about the loss of Ronaldo, but the current options have to step up or leave the club.

Morata might not get the chance to return to Turin in the summer if he keeps underperforming and the Bianconeri sign Vlahovic.