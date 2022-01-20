Juventus recall five unforgettable encounters against Milan

On Sunday, all eyes will be fixed at the San Siro Stadium for the latest chapter in the rivalry between two Serie A giants.

So before the weekend meeting against Milan, the official Juventus website recalled five unforgettable battles between the two rivals.

In 2018/19, Giorgio Chiellini put up another masterclass at the back, as Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered the goals. The Bianconeri won 2-0, but the match would be remembered for Gonzalo Higuain’s dismissal while playing on loan with the Rossoneri.

But in 2017/19, El Pipita was the decisive figure for the Old Lady, smashing two unstoppable strikes that secured the team’s win.

In the previous season, Juventus were the favorites to win, but the match was decided by a superb strike from an 18-year-old Milan midfielder called Manuel Locatelli. That goal practically launched the young man’s career, putting him on the map.

In 1996/97, Juventus were the reigning European champions and the consensus best team in the world. Marcello Lippi’s men put on a show against their rivals, beating them 6-1 at their own backyard.

Finally, the 1994/95 season witnessed the last great battle between two iconic captains, as Roberto Baggio and Franco Baresi led their sides to the pitch. Juventus won the match 2-0, and their legendary number 10 would later reunite with Baresi as he joined Milan at the end of the season