Juventus has recalled Gianluca Frabotta from his loan spell at Lecce after they failed to hand him enough playing minutes.

The left-back joined them eight weeks ago on a season-long loan deal.

Juventus sent him there because they wanted him to get regular playing time.

He had spent the last campaign on loan at Hellas Verona, but a long-term injury limited him to only two Serie A games.

The Bianconeri are determined for him to get more playing minutes, and Lecce promised he would play.

However, he has not appeared in any of their three competitive matches this season.

A report on Football Italia says Juve has now recalled him, and they will look for a new temporary home for him before this window closes.

Juve FC Says

This decision shows that we care about the development of our players, and that is exactly how it should be.

Frabotta came to Juve from Bologna youth in 2019 as one of the finest young left-backs in the country.

He can only live up to that expectation if he continues to play regularly, and there are clubs who will easily help him achieve that.

We just need to find the right home for him, but he could also remain with us and deputise for Alex Sandro.