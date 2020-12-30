Juventus receive a boost as target has still not renewed his current deal

Nicolò Rovella has emerged as a top target for Juventus this season as he continues to shine for Genoa.

The young Italian fits the profile of the type of player that Juventus wants to sign going forward.

There is also a fact that makes a move for him at the moment sensible, and that is that he has an expiring deal with Genoa.

The 19-year-old has broken into their first team and he has become an important player for them.

He already has 7 Serie A games under his belt as they look to have a fine season.

He is one player that they will want to keep with them for a little longer, but La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says that his future remains uncertain because he hasn’t signed a new deal with them.

It further says that it is good news for Juventus who have plans to take advantage of that and land him as soon as they can.

If Genoa wants to make any money from his sale, then they will have to sell him when the transfer window reopens next month.

Else he can wait for next summer and make the move to Turin for nothing, but a small compensation fee.