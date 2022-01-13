Juventus receive a boost in their pursuit for midfielder as club director confirms his availability

As we all know by now, Juventus are planning on revamping their midfield department between now and June.

While the summer could prove to be a more suitable timing to conduct several transfer operations, the Bianconeri would be willing to strike a deal or two in January in the right circumstances.

In the last few months, Denis Zakaria has emerged as one of the lead candidates for the defensive midfield role.

Max Allegri is now mostly relying on Manuel Locatelli in this position, but the Italian is arguably better-suited for the box-to-box role.

So could the Switzerland international make the switch to Turin in the middle of the campaign?

Well, the 25-year-old is running on an expiring contract, so Borussia Monchengladbach could be enticed to sell now rather than lose his services for free at the end of this season.

Theis stance has been confirmed by the words of club director Max Eberl.

“There are no concrete offers for Zakaria. There has been a lot of speculation, which does not surprise me. But if offers arrive during the current session, I cannot exclude his departure,” said the German director as reported JuventusNews24.

However, the Old Lady will probably have to offload some of the deadwood in the middle in order to create space for incomers.

Moreover, it remains to be seen how much the Bundesliga side will be asking for in order to release their star six months prior to the expiry of his contract.