Juventus receive boost as two stars set to return for Milan clash

May 6, 2021 - 1:00 pm

On Sunday, Juventus will host Milan in what will be a crucial encounter in the race for the Champions League spots.

Both clubs are engaged in an open battle with Atalanta, Napoli and Even Lazio, as everyone is eager to take part in Europe’s elite competition next season.

The Bianconeri have been struggling with injuries for the entirety of the season, almost never being able to rely on the same formation from one match to another.

Nonetheless, Andrea Pirlo is set to receive a major boost ahead of the all-important clash, as two of his most important players should be ready to start.

Football Italia reports that Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata are both expected to start in the battle at the Allianz stadium.

The Italian winger has been unable to be a part of the squad since receiving a knock during the match against Atalanta at Bergamo few weeks ago.

On the other hand, the Spaniard has been struggling with recurring physical problems since the turn of the new year.

Although he entered the pitch as a second half substitute in the last two fixtures against Fiorentina and Udinese, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea striker didn’t seem to be at his best physical condition – even if he scored a brilliant goal in Florence.

The Old Lady’s fans would undoubtedly rejoice in having their two stars back, especially that Chiesa led the team in the victory over the Rossoneri last January with a stunning brace.

