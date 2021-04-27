Donnarumma
Transfer News

Juventus receive boost in the race for Donnarumma as competitors withdraw

April 27, 2021 - 3:30 pm

With every passing day, more emerging reports are linking Gianluigi Donnarumma with a move towards Juventus.

The Goalkeeper’s contract with Milan is set to expire by the end of the season, and the club has so far failed to meet his demands.

The 22-year-old currently earns 6 million euros per season, but he and his agent Mino Raiola are holding out for a much larger number.

Whilst his list of suitors is a glamorous one, it has just been shortened by one.

Although Paris Saint Germain are another long-time admirers of the Italian international, they decided to maintain their status-quo.

According to Football Italia, the French champions have announced the contract renewal of their shot-stopper Keylor Navas until the summer of 2024.

Therefore, the capital side has effectively ruled itself out of the race for Donnuramma’s signature.

This news is surely considered to be a huge boost for the Bianconeri, who will have one less competitor in the battle for Gigio’s services.

Nonetheless, the report mentions that the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and even Real Madrid are still considered to be viable options.

Moreover, a last-second contract renewal with the Rossoneri can never be entirely ruled out.

However, it should be noted that a section of the Milan fans became even more angered with their young goalkeeper, who was caught on camera laughing with his former teammate Pepe Reina despite his side’s humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio (Football Italia).

This loss left the Diavolo on level with both Juventus and Napoli, as the race for the Champions League spots heats up.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

mckennie

Serie A club asks for McKennie – Could it lead to an exchange deal?

April 27, 2021
Mattia De Sciglio

Juventus negotiating the release of fringe player out on loan

April 27, 2021
Donnarumma

Juventus gets transfer boost as one team drops out of goalkeeper race

April 27, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.