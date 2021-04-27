Juventus receive boost in the race for Donnarumma as competitors withdraw

With every passing day, more emerging reports are linking Gianluigi Donnarumma with a move towards Juventus.

The Goalkeeper’s contract with Milan is set to expire by the end of the season, and the club has so far failed to meet his demands.

The 22-year-old currently earns 6 million euros per season, but he and his agent Mino Raiola are holding out for a much larger number.

Whilst his list of suitors is a glamorous one, it has just been shortened by one.

Although Paris Saint Germain are another long-time admirers of the Italian international, they decided to maintain their status-quo.

According to Football Italia, the French champions have announced the contract renewal of their shot-stopper Keylor Navas until the summer of 2024.

Therefore, the capital side has effectively ruled itself out of the race for Donnuramma’s signature.

This news is surely considered to be a huge boost for the Bianconeri, who will have one less competitor in the battle for Gigio’s services.

Nonetheless, the report mentions that the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and even Real Madrid are still considered to be viable options.

Moreover, a last-second contract renewal with the Rossoneri can never be entirely ruled out.

However, it should be noted that a section of the Milan fans became even more angered with their young goalkeeper, who was caught on camera laughing with his former teammate Pepe Reina despite his side’s humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio (Football Italia).

This loss left the Diavolo on level with both Juventus and Napoli, as the race for the Champions League spots heats up.