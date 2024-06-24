Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has reportedly given his approval for a Juventus move, while Inter could make a late attempt to usurp their rivals.

The Bianconeri are working on revamping the middle of the park, with the likes of Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot possibly on the outs.

The 29-year-old France international is still negotiating a new contract with the club management, however, his current deal will expire in six days.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is already working on alternatives, and chief among them is Thuram.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the 23-year-old has already given his first “yes” for the Old Lady.

The 23-year-old would like to follow in his father’s footsteps. Lilian Thuram plied his trade in Turin between 2001 and 2006.

However, the source warns the Bianconeri of Inter’s challenge. The Nerazzurri could decide to enter fray, especially if they were to sell Hakan Calhanoglu to Bayern Munich in the coming days.

Therefore, Juve must accelerate their attempts to land Thuram before their arch-rivals launch an onslaught.

The pink newspaper adds that Nice have requested 25 million euros to part ways with the young midfielder.

However, Juventus are looking to drive the price down to 18-20 million. The Bianconeri consider it a fair price given that the player’s contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire next year.

Moreover, Giuntoli has reportedly asked Thuram’s entourage for patience as the club looks to raise the necessary funds. Parting ways with Rabiot could make room for Thuram on the wage bill.