Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has reportedly given his initial approval to join Juventus in the summer.

The Bianconeri have long identified the Dutchman as their primary transfer target for the upcoming transfer session.

The 25-year-old has cemented himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and is certainly the most prolific this season. In fact, he managed to score six goals in his last five league appearances, leading La Dea’s charge towards a Top-Four finish.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has been on the player’s heels since he was in charge at Napoli.

But while Atalanta blocked their star player’s switch to the Maradona Stadium. they reportedly promised not to stand in his way in the ensuing summer, as long as they receive what they deem to be a fair price.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi, Koopmeiners has expressed his willingness to join Juventus.

The Netherlands international has suitors in the Premier League. Nevertheless, the source believes that he prefers to remain in the Italian peninsula.

So how much would Koopmeiners cost in June?

Guidi claims that Atalanta’s initial asking price could even reach a whopping 60 million euros. However, a figure just under 50M could prove sufficient, unless a bidding war erupts, something that Juventus are hoping to avoid.

As for the wages, the midfielder currently collects 2 million euros per season in Bergamo. He would expect to double his earnings in Turin.

Koopmeiners’ contract with Atalanta runs until 2027, while Atalanta also have the option to extend it for another year.