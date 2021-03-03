Juventus receive Leonardo Bonucci boost ahead of Lazio clash

Leonardo Bonucci hopes to be back in action when Juventus faces Lazio in the league this weekend.

The defender has been out with an injury over the past few weeks and that forced the Bianconeri to play without him.

As their injuries pile up, Bonucci is hoping to help his team to field the strongest team for the Lazio game, but it will depend on how he performs in the next few training sessions, according to Calciomercato.

The game against FC Porto might be his best bet to return to action, however, there is confidence in the Juve camp that he or Matthijs de Ligt will be ready for the Lazio game.

Juventus have been rocked by injuries to their defenders in recent weeks and that has seen Alex Sandro get used as a centre back.

The Bianconeri is playing catch up in the race for Serie A and Porto could also eliminate them from the Champions League if they don’t overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

Lazio will be a tough game and the capital city side will hope to take advantage of any weakness at the back that they perceive from the Juve team.

If Bonucci is back, then they can be confident in the game knowing that they have one of the best defenders in the competition in their lineup.