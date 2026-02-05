Juventus star Kenan Yildiz will join the team on the trip to Bergamo for the Coppa Italia quarter-final clash against Atalanta.

Last Sunday, the Turkish forward felt some discomfort during the first half of the Serie A contest against Parma.

He grit his teeth to remain on the pitch until the half-time whistle, before making way for Fabio Miretti after the interval. His teammates went on to earn a commanding 4-1 victory.

Kenan Yildiz makes swift return to Juventus training

After the Ennio Tardini contest, Luciano Spalletti offered a reassuring update, insisting that the player did not suffer a serious injury.

Therefore, the 20-year-old didn’t undergo any clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre, as the doctors felt that a few days of rest and physiotherapy sessions were sufficient in his case.

Earlier reports expected Yildiz to sit out Juve’s next two contests against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia, and Lazio in Serie A before returning to the field for the big tilt against Inter the following weekend.

However, the youngster is recovering faster than expected.

According to multiple reports in the Italian press, including La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese and IlBianconero, Yildiz has already returned to group training, albeit partially.

Therefore, the Bayern Munich academy product will be called up for Thursday’s Coppa Italia tie in Bergamo.

Will Yildiz take part against Atalanta & Lazio?

Yildiz will be expected to start on the bench, with Miretti the favourite to fill in for him alongside Weston McKennie and Francisco Conceicao, who should act as the supporting trio behind the striker.

Therefore, Spalletti might be able to resort to his services if required. On the other hand, if the team isn’t chasing a result in the second half, he will likely be given the night off.

Moreover, the attacker should be fit enough to play a more prominent role when the Bianconeri host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.