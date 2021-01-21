Juventus receive Pogba transfer blow following latest reports

Paul Pogba is enjoying one of his best spells of form in a Manchester United shirt at the moment, and that might be bad news for Juventus.

The midfielder has had to deal with more criticism than praise for much of the time that he has been at the club.

His agent, Mino Raiola had ruled out the possibility of him extending his contract at Old Trafford recently, opening the door for a return to Juventus.

He spent four largely successful seasons in Turin before moving to United in 2016.

He is now at the end of his current deal with the English side and they will want to keep him.

A few weeks ago, there was serious doubt that he would remain with them, but his recent return to form has changed things.

Calciomercato claims that the midfielder is now enjoying life at Old Trafford and he is building a good relationship with the club.

Although his current deal will still expire at the end of next season, things have gone so well that United is confident of signing him on to a new one.

Juve still holds a strong interest in him and a good relationship with Raiola. Until he extends his United deal, a return to Turin is still a possibility.