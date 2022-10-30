Yesterday, Juventus managed to make their way back to Turin with all three points after snatching a narrow yet vital win over Lecce – their third on the trot in Serie A.

While the Bianconeri travelled south with a depleted squad, they were able to gain a positive result mostly thanks to the exploits of some of their young players.

For instance, Nicolò Fagioli was the main protagonist in the victory. The young midfielder entered at halftime to immediately improve the rhythm following a stagnant first half.

He was also the unlikely author of the winner, as his stunning curler left no chance for Wladimiro Falcone.

However, there were some concerns after the final whistle regarding the conditions of two teenagers who took part in the match. The youngsters in question are Matias Soulè and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Luckily, Italian journalist Giovani Albanese provided some relieving updates regarding the duo’s physical conditions.

He reports that the Argentine only suffered from a camp which forced him to leave the pitch late in the match. On the other hand, the English winger sustained a bruise on the ankle.

Hence, we can expect the two young men to be available for the club’s upcoming matches against PSG and Inter.