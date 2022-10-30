Matias Soulé
Club News

Juventus receive relieving updates on the conditions of two youngsters

October 30, 2022 - 8:30 am

Yesterday, Juventus managed to make their way back to Turin with all three points after snatching a narrow yet vital win over Lecce – their third on the trot in Serie A.

While the Bianconeri travelled south with a depleted squad, they were able to gain a positive result mostly thanks to the exploits of some of their young players.

For instance, Nicolò Fagioli was the main protagonist in the victory. The young midfielder entered at halftime to immediately improve the rhythm following a stagnant first half.

He was also the unlikely author of the winner, as his stunning curler left no chance for Wladimiro Falcone.

However, there were some concerns after the final whistle regarding the conditions of two teenagers who took part in the match. The youngsters in question are Matias Soulè and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Luckily, Italian journalist Giovani Albanese provided some relieving updates regarding the duo’s physical conditions.

He reports that the Argentine only suffered from a camp which forced him to leave the pitch late in the match. On the other hand, the English winger sustained a bruise on the ankle.

Hence, we can expect the two young men to be available for the club’s upcoming matches against PSG and Inter.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

McKennie Juventus Empoli

Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip

October 30, 2022
Jorginho

Italian midfielder wants a move to Barcelona over Juventus

October 29, 2022
milik

Juventus certain to sign Loanee on a permanent basis

October 29, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.