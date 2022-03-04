Juventus receive slight reprieve as first-team duo return to training

Juventus were without as many as nine first-team players when they took on Fiorentina in midweek, but they could be set to have two extra bodies back in time for Sunday’s clash with Spezia after the duo returned to training.

The Old Lady were forced to play with just one recognised centre-back for both of their last two outings, with Leo Bonucci named in the squad in midweek but deemed not at 100% and left unused.

Daniele Rugani could well be ready for Sunday to take the strain off the team, and will likely slot in alongside Matthijs De Ligt in a back four should he prove back to 100%, while Federico Bernadeschi is also believed to be in contention also, having been missing for over five weeks now.

We still remain without seven at present however, with Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa the most notable absentees at present, while Alex Sandro, Kaio Jorge, Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie are also missing.

Spezia may appear like an easy opponent on paper, especially after arriving on the back of three straight defeats, but they have taken points off of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli already this season, and we will do well not to underestimate their willingness to stand up to the big guns.

Patrick