Juventus receive transfer blow as AS Roma man now wants to remain at the club

May 26, 2022 - 10:00 am

Juventus has been handed a transfer blow in their bid to add Nicolo Zaniolo to their squad in the summer.

The attacker plays for AS Roma and he has been one of the most impressive players in Serie A and the Conference League.

Juve has had a longstanding interest in him, and the Bianconeri remain keen to add him to Max Allegri’s squad.

However, they may have been handed a huge blow after Roma won the Europa Conference League.

Calciomercato claims winning that trophy was a dream come true for the Italy international who scored the only goal in the final.

The attacker is now willing to remain at the Stadio Olimpico, and he wants to renew contract talks with the owners of the Giallorossi.

His current deal doesn’t expire until 2024, but he expects to sign an extension as a show of his importance to the team.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the finest players we can add to our squad and he showed his quality with that important goal for the Romans last night.

Juve can still persuade him to join us if we can convince his entourage that a move to Turin would be a major step up in his career.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn May 26, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    nah, you`re good.

