Juventus receive transfer boost as English club pulls out

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their team in the next transfer window.

The Serbian is arguably the best midfielder in Serie A this season, and he has been consistently good in the last few campaigns.

Lazio has kept hold of him despite the advances of top clubs, but they are now looking to cash in on him.

This has alerted Juventus and other clubs around Europe, most notably, Manchester United and PSG.

Calciomercato has delivered an update which hands Juve a major boost. They claim United’s incoming manager, Erik Ten Hag, is not keen to buy Milinkovic-Savic.

The Dutchman wants a more physical midfielder, and he has turned his attention to signing Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic Savic would be a great addition to our squad and this development is a major positive in our pursuit.

However, it doesn’t mean that things will automatically be easy for us because Lazio will prefer to sell him to a foreign club.

Also, they have continued to demand a high fee for his signature, which could force us to eventually abandon signing him.

It would be interesting to see if he would push to join us because that will make it much easier for us to add him to our squad.