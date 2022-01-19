Juventus receive transfer boost as PSG are now willing to loan out their striker

Following a hot start to the winter transfer market, things have apparently cooled down for Juventus.

Between the end of December and the start of January, Alvaro Morata was heavily linked with a move towards Barcelona.

Several names were mentioned as potential replacements, with Mauro Icardi on the top of list.

However, the rumors slowly died out as the month progressed.

But then again, we could be set for a new wave as the final days of the transfer session are fast approaching.

According to famous Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via Calciomercato), Paris Saint Germain are finally open for the idea of loaning out Icardi.

Due to his reduced playing time, the Argentine is hoping to seal a move away from the French capital.

For their part, Juventus have been longtime admirers of the striker, but are only willing to offer a temporary loan deal that doesn’t include an obligation to buy.

While the Ligue 1 giants were initially against a proposal that doesn’t offer them any guarantees for the future, the source claims that they have now changed their minds and are open for such proposal.

Even if PSG have truly changed their stance as the report claims, it remains to be seen if the other cards are still in their places.

In other words, we don’t know if Barcelona still want to sign Morata, and if Juventus would allow the Spaniard to leave in order to replace him with the Argentine.

With less than two weeks to go for the market’s closure, the answers will be revealed soon enough.