Juventus receive Zakaria boost as Roma consider alternatives

In the last few weeks, Denis Zakaria has been one of the most recurring names to be linked with a move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are planning on bolstering the middle of the park by replacing some of the deadwood with fresh and energetic newcomers.

The Switzerland international put up a solid display last night against Italy in the crucial World Cup qualifier, which eventually ended with a 1-1 draw at the Olimpico Stadium.

Even before Juventus entered the fray, Roma were considered to be one of the favorites to land the Borussia Monchengladbach man.

The 24-year-old’s contract is set to expire by the end of the season, and his free agent status renders him a tempting prospect for his potential suitors.

But according to Calciomercato, the Giallorossi are considering other midfielders for the role, including Hoffenheim’s Florian Grillitsch and their old transfer target, Granit Xhaka.

Juve FC say

Based on his performances from last night, the Swiss is a midfielder who can drive the team forward with his strong physical attributes and well-rounded skillset.

While it remains unclear if Zakaria would be able to solve all of Max Allegri’s problems in the middle of the park, but his arrival would surely be considered another step in the right direction which adds up to Manuel Locatelli’s transfer last summer.

While Roma could remain in the hunt, the Bianconeri might be able to offer the player better terms, especially if they manage to get rid of some of the other high earners first.