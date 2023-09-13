Juventus has received a significant double boost in terms of player fitness, as both Federico Chiesa and Federico Gatti have returned to training and may be available for their upcoming game against Lazio.

Concerns arose when Chiesa returned prematurely from the Italy national team camp, initially raising fears of a more serious injury. However, it has since been confirmed that his injury was minor, and he has resumed training, as reported by Football Italia.

Similarly, Gatti, who was also dealing with an injury before the international break, is now fit and has been participating in the latest training sessions.

For the crucial match against Lazio, Juventus will undoubtedly benefit from having all their key players available. Given Chiesa’s impressive start to the season, it is highly likely that he will feature prominently if he is deemed fit to play.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of our best players in this campaign and he is a player we need to stay fit for as long as possible.

The Azzurri star is one of the best in his position in the league and has recovered well from his injury setback of last year.

Max Allegri knows he is in great shape now and the manager will want him to keep doing well for the team. There are fewer bigger opponents to prove your worth against than Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.