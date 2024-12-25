Juventus has finally ended their two-month Serie A winless streak with a victory against Monza, following a morale-boosting Italian Cup triumph over Cagliari.

In both matches, the Bianconeri displayed sharpness and resilience, aided by the return of some key players from injury.

Nicolas Gonzalez made his comeback in the Cagliari game, marking the occasion with a cheeky goal, while Andrea Cambiaso was fit and available for the clash against Monza.

The Injury Crisis at Juventus

Juventus has endured a relentless injury crisis this season, with players seemingly taking turns at the J Medical Centre after nearly every game.

Some critics have dismissed the injury struggles as an excuse to mask their poor form. These pundits argue that Juventus has not faced enough injuries to justify their lacklustre performances.

However, the statistics tell a different story—no other top club has dealt with as many injuries as Juventus this term.

As the team begins to recover key players, the impact is clear: Juventus’ form has improved, silencing some of the doubters who questioned whether injuries were truly to blame.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Hopes for the Second Half of the Season

Looking ahead, Juventus fans will be hoping for better luck with injuries in the second half of the campaign. The return of key players will be crucial to maintaining consistency and achieving their objectives for the season.

Any prolonged absence of vital squad members could once again derail their momentum, making it imperative for the team to stay as healthy as possible as they approach the decisive phase of the season.