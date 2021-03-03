Juventus recieve some positive news on De Ligt injury tests

Juventus has been handed a major boost after an injury was ruled out following tests on Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman had felt some discomfort during the warm-up for Juventus’ game against Spezia yesterday.

He decided to sit out the match and forced the club into a late change to their lineup.

In his absence, they drafted Alex Sandro in as the partner of Merih Demiral and both players helped the Bianconeri to keep a clean sheet.

He is one of the key players at the club and arguably the best defender available at the moment with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini both in and out with injuries.

The Bianconeri will face Lazio and FC Porto in their next two games and these are matches that they have to win to keep their Serie A and Champions League hopes alive.

The club released a statement on his fitness via Calciomercato which reads:

“After the 3-0 win over Spezia, signed by Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo, the bianconeri are back on the field this morning to start preparing for the next match.

“At the Allianz Stadium (kick-off at 20.45), Juventus will host Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio in the match valid for the twenty-sixth matchday and will thus close another mini-cycle of three games in a week before focusing on the return of the second round of Champions League final against Porto.

“The team, therefore, to better prepare for the match against the Biancocelesti met this morning at the Training Center under the orders of Coach Andrea Pirlo and the session, as always happens on the day of the post-match, was differentiated: unloading for those who have played last night, physical work and technical-tactical exercises for the rest of the group.

“Tomorrow the bianconeri will meet again in the morning at the JTC for a new day of work. The tests that Matthijs De Ligt underwent today at J | Medical ruled out muscle injuries and his condition will be monitored day by day. “