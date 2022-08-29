Juventus has been handed an injury boost ahead of their next match of the season against Spezia.

The Bianconeri have one win from three league matches so far, but they expect to beat their next opponent at home.

Two players who were a part of their opening day victory against Sassuolo are Angel di Maria and Leonardo Bonucci.

However, they have missed their other matches against Sampdoria and AS Roma.

The best time for them to return to full fitness is the start of next month, a report on Calciomercato says both players have partially returned to fitness.

It claims they were a part of some of the training drills at the club today and that means they are closer to a return than ever.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci and Di Maria are two very experienced players at Juventus and we have obviously missed their input on the team in the last few matches.

We have dropped four points without either of them on the pitch and we need to get them back as soon as possible.

However, the time has come for the team to stop relying on some of its players. Instead, every player in the squad should be reliable enough for the team to win games without the injured stars.