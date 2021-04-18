Juventus record without Ronaldo calls for concern ahead of Atalanta match

Juventus record without Ronaldo calls for some concern after news broke that he would miss their game against Atalanta through injury.

The Portuguese attacker is Juve’s top scorer in all competitions this season and gives the team more confidence when he plays.

Although question marks hang over his future, the attacker remains too relevant to be discarded and reading Juventus’ stats when he doesn’t play is scary.

Football Italia reveals that because of Covid-19 he missed four games in October last year and Juve beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in the Champions League, but they lost 2-0 to Barcelona at home and drew against Crotone and Hellas Verona in his absence.

Andrea Pirlo rested him against Benevento in November and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

He was rested again against SPAL in the Coppa Italia this year and Juve won the game 4-0.

In six matches without him, the Bianconeri has won just two and Atalanta will be another tough test even if he was available to play.

With these stats in mind, Juve players have to be on the best form to cover up for the absence of the multiple Champions League winner.

Alvaro Morata has helped with some of the goal’s burden at the club and fans will expect him to shine today as well.