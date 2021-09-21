Juventus records the second highest financial loss among European clubs last season

Juventus has made a terrible start to this season and it is not only on the pitch that they are struggling.

The Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and they have some of the continent’s best players on their wage bill.

The club is keen to remain at the top of the European game, but their finances are a mess at the moment.

The club struggled to sign players in the last transfer window and even after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo, they still didn’t sign a top player to replace him.

One of the reasons is that they have been dealing with financial losses and selling him was a way to reduce the amount of money they will lose in the next financial reporting.

Nevertheless, a new report claims that they are still struggling financially and they lost the second-most money in the 2020/2021 season among European clubs, with only Barcelona losing more.

La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Football Italia claims Barcelona lost €481m, while Juventus lost €210m.

Manchester United lost €104m and Real Madrid is the only top European club to make a financial gain with €1m.

Manchester City and PSG, however, are yet to release their numbers.