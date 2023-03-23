Juventus recovers attacker ahead of their next match

Juventus will face Verona as soon as the international break is over and the Bianconeri will be determined to win the fixture.

As they appeal their points deduction, Juve knows winning all their remaining games is the key to ending this season well.

To achieve this, they need all their players to be available to play games and they have recovered a player for the game against Verona.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Arkadiusz Milik has made a full recovery and would be available to play for them in the fixture.

The Pole has missed around two months and his return will be good news to Max Allegri, who would be eager to take the spotlight away from the struggling Dusan Vlahovic.

The report adds that Federico Chiesa is also hoping to be a part of the team from the start of the match.

Juve FC Says

We need our key men for the remaining fixtures of the season and Milik has been a good summer arrival.

He has scored some important goals for us and we expect him to add some more before the term finishes eventually.

Milik, Moise Kean and Vlahovic can fire us to the league title next season if they keep developing their on-field relationship with other players.