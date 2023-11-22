Juventus has received a boost ahead of their match against Inter Milan this weekend with the recovery of Fabio Miretti and Alex Sandro, both of whom have returned to team training.

In preparation for the game against the Nerazzurri, Juventus is keen to recover as many players as possible, considering several absentees due to injuries. However, some players who couldn’t participate in international duty during the break may still be unavailable for the upcoming fixture.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Fabio Miretti and Alex Sandro have returned to training with the group, indicating positive progress. On the other hand, Danilo and Manuel Locatelli trained separately, suggesting that they are still a considerable distance away from being fit for the upcoming game.

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan will be our toughest opponent so far, and we have to do all we can to win that game.

The players we have at our disposal will determine our chance of earning victory in the fixture.

But everyone in the Juve squad knows the importance of beating Inter and that should be enough motivation to make them give their best in the fixture.

Hopefully, no one else has returned from the break with an injury and they will all rest well and be very sharp for that fixture.

Locatelli and Danilo still have a few days to recover and participate in the team training; we hope that happens sooner rather than later.