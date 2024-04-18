Juventus will face Cagliari this weekend in a hugely important game for the struggling Bianconeri.

After winning two consecutive competitive matches, Juve dropped two points in their goalless draw against Torino in their last fixture.

Those dropped points are painful for a team fighting to maintain its third spot on the league table and must win against Cagliari.

The Islanders are struggling in the league this term and still have genuine fears of being relegated, so Juve will not have an excuse if they cannot win that game.

Ahead of the fixture, the Bianconeri have now recovered two injured players, with Fabio Miretti and Arkadiusz Milik available for selection, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

However, the report adds that Juventus will be without the services of Wojciech Szczęsny and Moise Kean, who are both not fit enough to participate in the must-win game.

Juve will look to move on and earn the victory despite missing these players because dropping points against Cagliari will be terrible.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny has been a key player for us this season, and losing him will be a huge blow.

However, Mattia Perin is expected to do a good job in the post for us, and we expect to win.

Kean has not scored this term, so we will not miss him, but Milik will be eager to get back among the goals.