Juventus recovers two players for the Verona match

Juventus has started preparations for their match against Verona as the international break finishes.

The black and whites will be in action this weekend as they attempt to continue winning as many games as possible.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in European football, but they have lost 15 league points in this campaign.

This means they must win their remaining games of the season to end the term well in the league.

Juve has several injury concerns, but two of their injured stars are back in training.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Alex Sandro and Fabio Miretti trained with the rest of the squad in a recent session and they both will be available from the start of the game against Verona.

Juve FC Says

We cannot underrate Verona and must prepare to win all our remaining games of the term.

If we do not win our first match after the break, it could affect the confidence of our players in the other fixtures.

But we expect everyone in Turin now to know the importance of the fixtures we have ahead and they should do well to win them.