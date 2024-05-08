Juventus have recovered two players ahead of their game against Salernitana this weekend.

The Bianconeri are eager to secure qualification for the Champions League next season as soon as possible and have been working hard to do so.

Their form has been poor in recent weeks, as they could have secured qualification for the UCL sooner if they had won more games.

With three matches left, Juve still has a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season as one of Italy’s five representatives, but they must beat Salernitana.

They have dropped too many points recently, and it will be tough for them to justify failing to beat a Salernitana side that is rock-bottom in Serie A.

Tuttojuve reveals they have now been boosted by the return to fitness of Kenan Yildiz and Alex Sandro, who have recovered from different injuries and will be available for selection.

Both players have been important parts of the latest Juve squads and might get minutes in the fixture.

Juve FC Says

We have to defeat Salernitana in a comfortable manner and show there is a huge difference between us and them.

If we fail to beat them, it will affect the confidence of our players ahead of the other games left in this campaign.