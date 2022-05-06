Juventus recovers two players for their match against Genoa

Juventus faces Genoa in Serie A today, and it is a game they will want to win even though they have secured qualification for the Champions League next season.

For The Griffin, this is a must-win because they are in serious relegation trouble, and they could drop down divisions with a negative result.

Juve faces Inter Milan in the Italian Cup final after this game, and they need their best men back and in form.

They have now been boosted by the return of two important players for their match against Genoa today.

Football Italia claims Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio are available to play for them again after different injuries, and they have been named in the squad for the fixture.

Juve FC Says

We need our best players to be fit and available to play not just for this match, but for the Italian Cup final as well.

This game would give Max Allegri an opportunity to field these returning players so that they can get enough game time to make them sharp for the final.

Even though we have secured a top-four spot, winning this match is still very important. It would be interesting to see the team Allegri will put out.