Juventus will welcome back Dusan Vlahovic for their match against AC Milan this weekend, as he opted not to join the Serbian national team during the international break.

Vlahovic had a fantastic start to this season before sustaining an injury that sidelined him for the past few weeks.

The striker remains one of the top players in the Juventus squad, and they have sorely missed his presence. Football Italia reports that he is fit to start the match against Milan.

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa is dealing with an injury, and the Azzurri star has yet to train with his teammates since returning from the Italian national team camp.

According to the report, it’s unlikely that he will rejoin team training before the upcoming game, which means he will be ruled out of the fixture.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic have been crucial players for us this season, leading our attack and topping the list of individual goal-scorers in the team.

It’s certainly disappointing that Chiesa won’t be available for the game, but the return of Vlahovic is a significant boost, and if he starts, it should greatly enhance our chances of defeating Milan.

Nonetheless, we shouldn’t place the sole responsibility for scoring on Vlahovic’s shoulders. Every player on the pitch needs to contribute to finding the back of the net and securing the victory. Teamwork will be essential in winning the match.