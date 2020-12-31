Juventus reflecting on bringing Graziano Pelle back to Europe

With the Chinese league set to be reformed, and a salary cap being introduced, Graziano Pellè is set to make a return to Europe and Juventus might land him.

The former Southampton man was one of the best Italian strikers before he made the move to China to play for Shandong Luneng in 2016.

He had shone for Italy in Euro 2016, and that earned him his big-money move to the Asian country.

China has been a haven for several footballers who want to make a quick buck with players getting lured down there with eye-watering salaries.

Pelle has made some good money in the four years that he has been there, and he isn’t expected to continue when a salary cap that would significantly cut his earnings is introduced.

Calciomercato says that his agent is already working on bringing the 35-year-old back to Italy.

Inter Milan and Juventus are two Italian sides that have been linked with a move for him and the report says that he has been offered to the Bianconeri.

The champions want a striker to provide backup for Alvaro Morata, and the report says that they didn’t reject the idea of signing him.

With their minds open, Pelle might become the striker that eventually joins up with them.