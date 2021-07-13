Juventus reflecting on the future of U-23 prospect

Since joining Juventus in 2019, Filippo Ranocchia has been considered as one the most promising prospects within the club’s youth ranks.

The midfielder is a product of Perugia’s academy, but has been developing in Turin in the last two years between the U-19 and U-23 squads.

Last season, former Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo, called up the youngster for some of the first team’s matches, including the Coppa Italia round of 16 fixture against Genoa, and the Italian Super Cup clash against Napoli.

However, Ranocchia made his mark with the U-23 squad, where he showcased his excellent skills with his two feet, as well as his dynamism and flexible tactical ability. The 20-year-old contributed with three goals and three assists for Lamberto Zauli’s team last season.

According to Calciomercato, the young player will be a part of Juve’s pre-season following the orders of Massimiliano Allegri.

The report adds that the midfielder is wanted by several sides in Serie B and Serie C, as the club could opt to send him on loan.

However, Max is planning on taking his time before coming up with a decision regarding the player’s future, as he wants to take a closer look at his talents during the summer training camp.

Therefore, we can either expect Ranocchia to be sent on loan next season, or remain as a part of the Under-23 squad whilst making some contribution to the first team.