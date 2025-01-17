David Hancko has re-emerged as a transfer target for Juventus after the Bianconeri failed in their pursuit of Ronald Araujo. The club had been focused on securing Araujo’s signature in recent weeks, but their efforts proved unsuccessful, as Barcelona convinced the defender to remain with them for another season. As a result, Juventus have been forced to shift their attention to alternative options, with Hancko now back on their radar.

The Slovakian defender, currently a key player for Feyenoord, had previously been of interest to Juventus but was not pursued due to financial constraints. Feyenoord are reluctant to part with such an important player midway through the season unless they receive a substantial transfer fee, which was not feasible for Juventus earlier in the window. However, as January approaches its conclusion, the Bianconeri’s urgency to reinforce their defensive ranks has grown, and Hancko is seen as an ideal candidate.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Thiago Motta is particularly keen on the player due to his versatility. Hancko can operate both as a left-back and a centre-back, making him a valuable asset for Juventus as they seek to address their defensive issues. His adaptability and quality make him a strong fit for the club’s immediate needs.

Signing Hancko, however, will require Juventus to loosen their purse strings. As the report notes, no club is likely to allow a key player to leave on loan during the January transfer window. If Juventus are serious about securing the services of a high-quality defender, they will need to invest heavily to make it happen.

Hancko could prove to be a significant addition for Juventus, providing both depth and flexibility to their defensive setup. While Feyenoord’s resistance to selling him presents a challenge, Juventus may need to act decisively and meet the Dutch club’s demands if they are to strengthen their squad before the window closes.