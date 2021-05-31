Juventus refuse to give into demands for Donnarumma signature

Juventus are supposedly refusing to improve on AC Milan’s previous offer of 8 Million euros a season for Gigio Donnarumma, but will match his former club’s offer.

The Old Lady are claimed to be playing hardball over the deal to sign the Italian internatinal, but Sportal claims we have supposedly agreed to Raiola’s agent fees of 15 million euros to complete the move.

The 23 year-old has already been confirmed as leaving Milan, with Paulo Maldini confirming his exit once his contract runs down on June 30, and Juve have been strongly linked as heading the queue.

With his agent being Mino Raiola however, hardball isn’t always a winning attitude, but agreeing to his fee request could well work.

While other clubs have been linked with their own interest, very few clubs are in desperate need for a new goalkeeper at present, and it could well be bad timing for Donnarumma despite his ability.

In Gigio you could be signing a current top class athlete, as well as a player with the potential to be the world’s best in the coming years, and I find it a little absurd that clubs appear to be distancing themselves from such a deal, although they could well be put off by the prospect of dealing with Raiola himself.

Patrick