Juventus are still hoping to unlock the transfer of Francisco Conceicao, despite failing to sway Porto with their most recent offer.

The 22-year-old spent his campaign on loan with the Bianconeri, playing a vital role in Thiago Motta’s plans, before enduring a tough transition period upon the appointment of Igor Tudor in March.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese eventually managed to win the favour of the Croatian tactician who has been recently fielding him as a regular starter.

Hence, with Tudor giving the green light for the operation, it is up to the Juventus management to strike an agreement with Porto.

However, as reported earlier today, the Serie A giants have been unable to convince the Portuguese giants, hence why they accelerated their attempts to recruit Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

Juve turn from Conceicao to Jadon Sancho?

The Old Lady has reportedly found more success in the negotiations with the Red Devils, so many believed that the management could completely abandon the Conceicao track.

But according to Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve), the Serie A giants remain hopeful of finding a breakthrough in their talks with Porto.

As the source explains, the Dragao have agreed to grant the Bianconeri a slight discount. While they were initially asking for the full amount inserted in the player’s release clause (€30 million), Porto are now willing to accept a transfer fee of €28 million.

Nevertheless, the main issue lies in the formula of the transfer.

Why Juventus & Porto have yet to find an agreement for Conceicao

The report claims that Juventus are seeking a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season, while Porto insist on adding an obligation to buy clause. Interestingly, this appears to be the same issue in Juve’s negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.

Therefore, the two clubs are expected to hold new talks in the coming days, with Conceicao’s future hanging in the balance.